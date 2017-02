SURAT THANI — A man was killed and three other people injured when their car was hit by a train at a railway crossing in Wiang Sa district on Sunday night.

Police said express train No 172, which departed Sungai Kolok at 11.30am for Bangkok, hit the Totoya Vios as it crossed the tracks in front of Ban Song temple in tambon Ban Song about 10.40pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN