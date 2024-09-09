A muzzled dog.

Muzzled dogs in Pattaya spark debate

Photos of a pack of stray dogs in Pattaya with their mouths taped shut to prevent them biting people has sparked a debate on social media over whether this amounts to animal cruelty.

A Facebook user posted photos showing about 10 dogs with taped mouths lolling around in soi Pattaya-Na Kluea 12 in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. Some were carrying water bottles, slung around their necks.

