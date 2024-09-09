Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Cause Scaffolding Collapse in Pattaya

At approximately 5:00 p.m., heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc in Pattaya City, causing scaffolding from a construction site to collapse onto power lines. The incident resulted in high-voltage power poles breaking and blocking the road, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The collapse occurred at a 7-story hotel construction site on Pattaya Klang Road, in Soi Arunotai. The scaffolding, which had been installed around the building for construction work, was blown down by the strong winds. Steel sheets from the scaffolding also fell into the middle of the road, further obstructing traffic.

