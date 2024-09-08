Weather expert warns storm could hit Thailand after mid-October

A Thai weather expert has warned that Thailand may be directly in the path of a storm from the middle of next month, while another expert has urged authorities to strengthen embankments along the Chao Phraya River in central provinces.

Heavy downpours continue in North, Northeast Thailand

Associate Professor Dr. Seri Suparatit, an expert at the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), said that, although Thailand was spared a direct hit from Super Typhoon Yagi, which made landfall in Vietnam yesterday afternoon and which is now weakening to tropical storm, depression then a low pressure cell, it did cause heavy rainfall of up to 150mm/day in the northern and north-eastern provinces.

By Thai PBS World