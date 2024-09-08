Heavy downpours continue in North, Northeast Thailand

Weather forecasters expect heavy downpours to continue in Thailand’s North and upper Northeast due to the influence of former typhoon Yagi, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

The Meteorological Department said Yagi weakened from being a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm in Vietnam at 7am on Sunday. It was moving westwards and would later become a depression and a low-pressure area.

