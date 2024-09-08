Flood in Chakkarat District in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Heavy downpours continue in North, Northeast Thailand

TN

Weather forecasters expect heavy downpours to continue in Thailand’s North and upper Northeast due to the influence of former typhoon Yagi, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday morning.

Thai Economy Faces Continued Challenges Amid Weak Demand and Flood Damage

The Meteorological Department said Yagi weakened from being a severe tropical storm to a tropical storm in Vietnam at 7am on Sunday. It was moving westwards and would later become a depression and a low-pressure area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours