Deputy Thai PM Anutin Backs Cannabis Decriminalization and Regulated Casino Complexes

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul commented on two major issues this morning in Bangkok: Cannabis and Casinos.

Regarding cannabis, Anutin affirmed that his party, Bhumjaithai, supports maintaining the decriminalization of cannabis for medical purposes. He plans to reintroduce his bill to regulate the plant without recriminalizing it as an illegal narcotic, a move that was controversially proposed by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Anutin expressed confidence that the new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will endorse this plan. This stance is expected to instill confidence among investors and the public while preventing the potential closure of thousands of businesses.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational