Hope Thailand to stop dog sacrifice ritual in Nan

Hope Thailand, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals, has been urging local officials in the northern province of Nan to prevent villagers in Ban Huai Klaeb, in Song Khwae district, holding a ritualistic dog sacrifice.

Muzzled dogs in Pattaya spark debate

According to Hope Thailand’s web page, the ritual, which was scheduled to take place at about 3pm on Sunday, was halted by the village headman after the organisation’s intervention.

