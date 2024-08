A South Korean man fell to his death from the 10th floor balcony of a hotel in Pattaya on Saturday morning.

Police were alerted to the incident at the 38-storey hotel in Bang Lamung district around 5am, said Pol Lt Puttharak Sonkhamhan of the Pattaya City police station.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS