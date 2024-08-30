Tuk tuk taxi on Phuket Beach road.

Brawl between foreigners and taxi drivers in Phuket

A brawl involving foreign tourists and taxi drivers near a shopping mall in Phuket, led to charges against both parties.

Two Taxi Motorbike Riders Arrested for Assaulting Kuwaiti Man in Phuket

According to a taxi driver’s account, the conflict that led to the brawl near the shopping mall located in Wichit, began when a group of foreign tourists, waiting for a taxi, had one individual lean against the vehicle. This seemingly minor action sparked a verbal confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Both the tourists and taxi drivers were later summoned to the Wichit Police Station, where they were charged with public disorder and assault.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between tourists and local taxi services in popular tourist areas.

