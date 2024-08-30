Brawl between foreigners and taxi drivers in Phuket

A brawl involving foreign tourists and taxi drivers near a shopping mall in Phuket, led to charges against both parties.

Two Taxi Motorbike Riders Arrested for Assaulting Kuwaiti Man in Phuket

According to a taxi driver’s account, the conflict that led to the brawl near the shopping mall located in Wichit, began when a group of foreign tourists, waiting for a taxi, had one individual lean against the vehicle. This seemingly minor action sparked a verbal confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

A 26-second video clip was shared with the caption “Phuket heats up, Taxi vs Tourists in front of a famous mall. https://t.co/n4S6JiWEaV #phuket #thailand — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) August 29, 2024

Both the tourists and taxi drivers were later summoned to the Wichit Police Station, where they were charged with public disorder and assault.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between tourists and local taxi services in popular tourist areas.

-Thailand News (TN)

