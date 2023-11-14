Teens Protest at Nakhon Ratchasima Detention Center
On November 10th, 2023, more than 40 juveniles protested at a juvenile detention center in Nakhon Ratchasima as protest leaders reportedly asked for justice from juvenile correctional officers who they claimed harassed and punished them wrongfully.
However, protest leaders reportedly demanded their activist leader, whose name was withheld due to their age, to be transferred back to the facility.
