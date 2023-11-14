Probe Finds No Bribery Linked to Bangkok Truck Sticker
BANGKOK, Nov 14 (TNA) – The probe conducted by the Inspector- General of Police regarding the overloaded trucks damaging a section of Sukhumvit road shows no information on police taking bribe in exchange for allowing trucks with special stickers to carry excessive weight.
Police Chief Says Won’t Tolerate Truck Sticker Bribery
The fact-finding committee reveals that the investigation has completed the preliminary inspection within the designated time frame. However, no data indicates police taking a bribe and inspection duties for heavy trucks in the Phra Khanong area fall under jurisdiction of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
