Swedish Man Found With four Guns and 200 Bullets in Koh Samui

Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup.

A Swedish “businessman” was found with four guns and more than 200 bullets at a house on Samui Island, say Thai police.

Swedish drug trafficker arrested in Koh Samui

On Tuesday (October 10th) a team from the Royal Thai Immigration Bureau with a search warrant searched a house which belonged to a foreigner they identified only as MR. ADAM, 33, a Swedish national in Soi Khao Phra, Bo Phut sub-district. Police found three handguns, a rifle, and more than 200 bullets. He was then taken to the Bo Phut Police Station.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts