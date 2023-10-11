Swedish Man Found With four Guns and 200 Bullets in Koh Samui

TN October 11, 2023 0
Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui

Elephants on the road in the southern part of Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup.

A Swedish “businessman” was found with four guns and more than 200 bullets at a house on Samui Island, say Thai police.

Swedish drug trafficker arrested in Koh Samui

On Tuesday (October 10th) a team from the Royal Thai Immigration Bureau with a search warrant searched a house which belonged to a foreigner they identified only as MR. ADAM, 33, a Swedish national in Soi Khao Phra, Bo Phut sub-district. Police found three handguns, a rifle, and more than 200 bullets. He was then taken to the Bo Phut Police Station.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

