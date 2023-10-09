Huamark Stadium Roof in Bangkok Collapses

TN October 9, 2023 0
Indoor Stadium in Huamark, Bangkok.

Indoor Stadium in Huamark, Bangkok. Photo: กัญจน์ ศิริวุฒิ.

A roof at an indoor stadium in Huamark collapsed just before a major world sports competition event.

Roof Collapses in Strong Wind, Damage Vehicles in Nonthaburi

The incident was reported at about 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday (October 3rd). The roof of the Indoor Stadium Huamark of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) collapsed during heavy rainfall.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

