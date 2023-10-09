Huamark Stadium Roof in Bangkok Collapses
A roof at an indoor stadium in Huamark collapsed just before a major world sports competition event.
Roof Collapses in Strong Wind, Damage Vehicles in Nonthaburi
The incident was reported at about 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday (October 3rd). The roof of the Indoor Stadium Huamark of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) collapsed during heavy rainfall.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!