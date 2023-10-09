Three Tuk Tuk Drivers Attack Saudi Tourist in Phuket Over Fee Dispute
Three Tuk Tuk taxi drivers were charged with bodily assault after attacking a Saudi Arabian tourist in Patong over a taxi fee dispute.
The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that a video clip of Tuk Tuk taxi drivers attacking a foreign tourist in front of a hotel on the Ratch Uthit 200 Pi Road in Patong had gone viral on social media on Sunday (October 8th).
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
