Three Tuk Tuk Drivers Attack Saudi Tourist in Phuket Over Fee Dispute

Three Tuk Tuk taxi drivers were charged with bodily assault after attacking a Saudi Arabian tourist in Patong over a taxi fee dispute.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express that a video clip of Tuk Tuk taxi drivers attacking a foreign tourist in front of a hotel on the Ratch Uthit 200 Pi Road in Patong had gone viral on social media on Sunday (October 8th).

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

