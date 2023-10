BURI RAM: A pickup truck rammed into a group of six cyclists on a road in Chalerm Phrakiat district early on Friday, killing two and injuring the four others. The pickup driver, an army officer, fled the scene but later surrendered to police.

The accident occurred at about 5.30am on Highway 24 (Chok Chai – Det Udom).

