Norwegian man arrested in Chiang Mai for alleged murder of Thai boyfriend
A Norwegian man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his Thai boyfriend, whose throat was slit after an argument over bills at their home in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand.
Chiang Mai police officers received a report and arrived at the scene at 8 p.m. on October 3, where they said they found the victim lying face down in a pool of blood on the kitchen floor next to two knives. There were no signs of struggle, according to police.
Chiang Mai police station superintendent Col. Phuwanart Duangdee said forensics have collected fingerprints and other evidence from the crime scene.
Some neighbors told local agencies that the couple argued frequently. The Thai man complained about the high cost of the house and the Norwegian man’s AIDS treatment in the hospital.
Police Colonel Phuwanat: “Investigators are still waiting for the autopsy and forensic results”.
The Norwegian man was detained at Mueang Chiang Mai police station for questioning.
