October 6, 2023

Illegal Wildlife Trafficking at Suvarnabhumi Airport Uncovered

TN October 6, 2023
Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, concourse building, section D, baggage screening prior to boarding

Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, concourse building, section D, baggage screening prior to boarding. Photo: Mattes. CC BY-SA 3.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – A report from officials at the wildlife inspection point at Suvarnabhumi Airport has raised concerns about illicit live wildlife trafficking. This followed the discovery of live animals on a Vietjet flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Taipei, Taiwan.

Suvarnabhumi Airport Ready to Open New SAT-1 Terminal

Preliminary investigations by airline officials in collaboration with related authorities revealed concealed transportation of wildlife species including 20 Burmese star tortoises, 2 otter cubs, 2 squirrel monkeys, and a Prairie dog. These animals were all discretely packed in a carry-on bag on board, with no passenger claiming ownership.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

