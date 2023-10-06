Illegal Wildlife Trafficking at Suvarnabhumi Airport Uncovered

BANGKOK (NNT) – A report from officials at the wildlife inspection point at Suvarnabhumi Airport has raised concerns about illicit live wildlife trafficking. This followed the discovery of live animals on a Vietjet flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Taipei, Taiwan.

Preliminary investigations by airline officials in collaboration with related authorities revealed concealed transportation of wildlife species including 20 Burmese star tortoises, 2 otter cubs, 2 squirrel monkeys, and a Prairie dog. These animals were all discretely packed in a carry-on bag on board, with no passenger claiming ownership.

