Thailand remembers one of its gloomiest days

“October 6” is the dark fallout of “October 14”. What happened exactly 47 years ago was considered the blackest chapter of the modern political history of the “Land of Smiles”. It shows that dangerous extremism can exist wherever it likes on the national realm and can turn unspeakably violent and cruel. It’s both a lesson that needs to be learned and a historical period that shall never repeat itself.

Whenever serious political conflicts rock Thailand, the first thing peace lovers say is “There will be another October 6 if we are not careful.” Such is the deep-rooted notoriety of the day, which came just three years after a democratic euphoria that was October 14. There were times when speaking about October 6 had to be in the form of whispers. There were times when China and Russia were darlings of Thailand’s political activists, who regarded the United States as an “evil empire.”

