Tunisian Ex-boyfriend Questioned After Chinese Woman Falls to Death in Phuket

A Tunisian ex-boyfriend told police he was holding a Chinese woman’s leg to try to save her before she fell to her death from a hotel in Karon.

The Karon Police told the Phuket Express that a 35-year-old Tunisian man who they have not identified was with a Chinese woman on Friday (October 6th) at a hotel in Karon when she fell to her death. Hotel staffers told police that they heard some noise and they saw that the foreign man was holding the Chinese woman by her leg from a balcony on the 10th floor before the woman fell down.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

