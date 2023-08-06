Fireworks Warehouse Owners Arrested in Songkhla Province









SONGKHLA (NNT) – The owners of the fireworks warehouse that exploded on July 29, which claimed 12 lives, injured 121 people, and damaged 292 houses, were arrested at Sadao Immigration Checkpoint in Songkhla province on Saturday (5 Aug).

Immigration authorities reported that the owners of the warehouse, identified as Sompong Nakul and Piyanuch Peungwirawat, were taken into custody as they crossed the border from Malaysia. The suspects were apprehended swiftly by local police after being flagged by the immigration center’s detection system, which had them under arrest warrant.

