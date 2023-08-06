Thaksin, Yingluck appear at Hun Sen’s birthday party in Cambodia









Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his younger sister Yingluck attended Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s birthday party in Cambodia on Saturday, according to Cambodian media outlets.

Fresh News and The Phnom Penh Post reported on Sunday that Thaksin and Yingluck were at the party on the occasion of Hun Sen’s 71st birthday in Ta Khmao, Cambodia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

