Thaksin, Yingluck appear at Hun Sen’s birthday party in Cambodia

TN August 6, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra in Tokyo, Japan

Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra. Photo: Paetongtarn Shinawatra (ingshin21) / Instagram.




Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his younger sister Yingluck attended Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s birthday party in Cambodia on Saturday, according to Cambodian media outlets.

Thaksin Shinawatra scraps plan to return next week

Fresh News and The Phnom Penh Post reported on Sunday that Thaksin and Yingluck were at the party on the occasion of Hun Sen’s 71st birthday in Ta Khmao, Cambodia.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

