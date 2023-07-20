Rain causes overflows in Chumphon, red flags flying over beaches in Krabi

TN July 20, 2023 0
Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella. Photo: Khaosaming.




Heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has caused waterways to overflow into low-lying areas in Mueang district of Chumphon, forcing several households along a canal in Ban Na and Khun Krathing sub-districts to move their valuables and domestic animals to higher ground.

Tropical storm Talim to bring more rain July 16-20

Strong currents in the swollen Nakarat Canal have washed away a section of a laterite road, creating a 10-metre gap in Village 6 in Khun Krathing sub-district, cutting road access to the village.

Full story: haipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

TN July 15, 2023 0
Anoru, Pattani District

Negotiator killed, militant shot dead in Pattani

TN July 5, 2023 0
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Body of Australian Man Found Floating in the Krabi Sea

TN July 3, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Baghdad in Iraq.

Swedish Embassy in Baghdad set afire by protesters

TN July 20, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Move Forward party to renominate Pita Limjaroenrat for PM

TN July 20, 2023 0
Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Rain causes overflows in Chumphon, red flags flying over beaches in Krabi

TN July 20, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

TN July 20, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Foreign Tourist Allegedly Steals Cannabis Buds from Phuket Shop

TN July 20, 2023 0