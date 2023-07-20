Rain causes overflows in Chumphon, red flags flying over beaches in Krabi









Heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday has caused waterways to overflow into low-lying areas in Mueang district of Chumphon, forcing several households along a canal in Ban Na and Khun Krathing sub-districts to move their valuables and domestic animals to higher ground.

Strong currents in the swollen Nakarat Canal have washed away a section of a laterite road, creating a 10-metre gap in Village 6 in Khun Krathing sub-district, cutting road access to the village.

By Thai PBS World

