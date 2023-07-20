Move Forward party to renominate Pita Limjaroenrat for PM

TN July 20, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.




The Move Forward Party (MFP) will renominate its leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister even though a majority of both House representatives and senators rejected the renomination on Wednesday, according to its deputy leader.

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

Nutthawut Buaprathum, also a list-MP, told the House on Thursday that the MFP believed Mr Pita’s qualification as a prime ministerial candidate remained intact, while pointing out that parliamentary regulation no. 41 permitted the resubmission of a failed motion if a new factor was introduced. This provision could be applied to Mr Pita’s renomination, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

TN July 20, 2023 0
Box containing Thai lottery tickets

Thai Government rolls out new lottery formats

TN July 20, 2023 0
Move Forward Party official logo orange background.

Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat

TN July 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

View of Baghdad in Iraq.

Swedish Embassy in Baghdad set afire by protesters

TN July 20, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat being interviewed.

Move Forward party to renominate Pita Limjaroenrat for PM

TN July 20, 2023 0
Thai man riding a Yamaha Mio Fino Sport scooter and holding an umbrella

Rain causes overflows in Chumphon, red flags flying over beaches in Krabi

TN July 20, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

TN July 20, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Foreign Tourist Allegedly Steals Cannabis Buds from Phuket Shop

TN July 20, 2023 0