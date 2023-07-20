Move Forward party to renominate Pita Limjaroenrat for PM









The Move Forward Party (MFP) will renominate its leader Pita Limjaroenrat for prime minister even though a majority of both House representatives and senators rejected the renomination on Wednesday, according to its deputy leader.

Parliament To Vote For PM Again On July 27

Nutthawut Buaprathum, also a list-MP, told the House on Thursday that the MFP believed Mr Pita’s qualification as a prime ministerial candidate remained intact, while pointing out that parliamentary regulation no. 41 permitted the resubmission of a failed motion if a new factor was introduced. This provision could be applied to Mr Pita’s renomination, he said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

