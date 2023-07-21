Pattaya Police Step Up Beach Patrols to Prevent Violence, Arrest Eight Teens

Walking along the beach in Pattaya Soi 10. Photo: Orientalgetaway.









Pattaya police patrolled Pattaya Beach early Thursday morning, July 20th, to make sure that beach-goers did not carry weapons, drugs, or fought each other.

The police officers have noticeably stepped up beach patrols lately following multiple violent incidents involving Thai teenagers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

