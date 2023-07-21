Pattaya Police Step Up Beach Patrols to Prevent Violence, Arrest Eight Teens

July 21, 2023
Pattaya seawall

Walking along the beach in Pattaya Soi 10. Photo: Orientalgetaway.




Pattaya police patrolled Pattaya Beach early Thursday morning, July 20th, to make sure that beach-goers did not carry weapons, drugs, or fought each other.

Violent Teenagers in Pattaya Attack Rivals with Guns and Explosives, Two Injured

The police officers have noticeably stepped up beach patrols lately following multiple violent incidents involving Thai teenagers.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



