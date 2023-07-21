Pattaya Police Step Up Beach Patrols to Prevent Violence, Arrest Eight Teens
Pattaya police patrolled Pattaya Beach early Thursday morning, July 20th, to make sure that beach-goers did not carry weapons, drugs, or fought each other.
Violent Teenagers in Pattaya Attack Rivals with Guns and Explosives, Two Injured
The police officers have noticeably stepped up beach patrols lately following multiple violent incidents involving Thai teenagers.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
