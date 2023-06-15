‘Rebel’ student on lèse majesté charge expelled from school

Silom district in Bangkok

Silom district in Bangkok. Photo: Don Ramey Logan.




A 15-year-old student at Triam Udom Suksa Phatthakan School in Bangkok, who defied school regulations, has been expelled for allegedly not reporting to school within the deadline, after she was released from a remand home.

Two hunger strikers charged with lèse majesté still conscious, very weak

In a statement, jointly issued yesterday (Wednesday) by the basic education committee of the school, the alumni association, the parents association and the student council, the committee said that the student in question, Yok, did not bring her mother with her as required when she had to report to school by the June 10th deadline, after her release from Baan Pranee remand home in Nakhon Pathom where she was being held on a lèse majesté charge. She has, however, been allowed to attend class since May 22nd.

