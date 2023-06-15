Council urges effort to woo foreign retirees









The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has urged the new government to establish the country as a destination for retirees, while calling for the removal of regulatory barriers pertaining to supply development.

The TCT and representatives from the Thai Sang Thai Party met on Wednesday to exchange their views on tourism development after the party held discussions with tourism associations in Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi on Tuesday.

