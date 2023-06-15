Council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Expat Fair Thailand 2016 event

Expat Fair Thailand 2016 event. Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).




The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has urged the new government to establish the country as a destination for retirees, while calling for the removal of regulatory barriers pertaining to supply development.

Thailand in the top 10 among the best countries for expats

The TCT and representatives from the Thai Sang Thai Party met on Wednesday to exchange their views on tourism development after the party held discussions with tourism associations in Phuket, Phangnga and Krabi on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

