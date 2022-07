Thailand has moved into the top 10 among the best countries for expatriates, rising to 8th place from 14th last year in the Expat Insider 2022 survey by InterNations.

The world’s largest expat community with more than 4 million members, Berlin-based InterNations surveyed expat life in 52 destinations, obtaining online responses from nearly 12,000 members worldwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts