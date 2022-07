The Overbrook Hospital, built in 1903, on Singhakhlai Road, Chiang Rai. Photo: Iudexvivorum.









Three people have been killed and three others injured by a gunman in the Mae Suai district of the northern Thai province of Chiang Rai this afternoon (Thursday).

The gunman, whose identity is not known at the time of this report, was arrested and is currently being questioned by police.

Police say that some pets were also killed.

Source: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

