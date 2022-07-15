Southern army chief, 6 others hurt in helicopter crash landing in Songkhla









The commander of the 4th Army Region and six other soldiers were injured when an army helicopter crashed into a tree during an emergency landing in Thepha district of Songkhla on Friday morning.

Col Pramote Prom-in, 4th Army spokesman, said the Black Hawk helicopter carrying Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, the commander of the 4th Army region, developed engine trouble on departing from Senanarong military camp in Hat Yai district of Songkhla, en route to Sirindhorn camp in Pattani’s Yarang district.

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

