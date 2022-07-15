July 15, 2022

Southern army chief, 6 others hurt in helicopter crash landing in Songkhla

10 hours ago TN
AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen. Photo: Alec Wilson.




The commander of the 4th Army Region and six other soldiers were injured when an army helicopter crashed into a tree during an emergency landing in Thepha district of Songkhla on Friday morning.

Col Pramote Prom-in, 4th Army spokesman, said the Black Hawk helicopter carrying Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, the commander of the 4th Army region, developed engine trouble on departing from Senanarong military camp in Hat Yai district of Songkhla, en route to Sirindhorn camp in Pattani’s Yarang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tapi River in Surat Thani

Mild quake in Surat Thani, no damage

2 days ago TN
Koh Chang island, Thailand

French tourist’s body found after drowning near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach

3 days ago TN
Tropical thunderstorm approaching, near Koh Samui Island, Surat Thani

Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre: BITEC

World RoboCup 2022 commences at BITEC center

9 hours ago TN
Baggage claim at Suvarnabhumi airport

300-baht tourism fee to hit all foreigners

9 hours ago TN
PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand

Government Launches All-in-One App to Enhance Public Services

9 hours ago TN
AgustaWestland AW139 helicopter of the Royal Thai Army in Khon Kaen

Southern army chief, 6 others hurt in helicopter crash landing in Songkhla

10 hours ago TN
The Overbrook Hospital, Chiang Rai

Three killed in Chiang Rai shooting

10 hours ago TN