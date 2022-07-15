Government Launches All-in-One App to Enhance Public Services

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has launched an all-in-one mobile application to provide services and act as an online channel for receiving public complaints and suggestions.

Anucha Nakasai, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, and General Akanit Muensawat, Chairman of the State Administration Commission, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on July 12 for the launch of the so-called “Tang Raat” app (Government Application).

The mobile application was created by experts and staff from seven government agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Interior, the Office of the Permanent Secretary, the Public Sector Development Commission, the Public Relations Department, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, and the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organization).

