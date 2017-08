PHUKET: A gathering of Phuket’s expat community will come together at Wat Chalong on Monday (Aug 21) for the funeral of Chris Hill, who passed away on August 6.

Mr Hill, who had lived in Phuket for nigh on two decades, was widely regarded as an “Old style English gentleman” and particularly well known for his wit and love of quizzes, pitting his broad education against others for fun.

