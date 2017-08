A four-year-old girl was rescued safely after a small cube was found stuck inside her nose, making her to breath difficultly.

A video clip showing a rescue worker from a charity foundation using tweezers to remove a tiny plastic cube from the little girl’s nose hole went viral on the social media with warning to parents not to leave their children unattended as it could mean death if rescue did not come in time.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS