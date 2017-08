Three women were killed and five other people were injured when a sedan car was in collision with a taxi on a Pattani road on Wednesday morning.

Pol Capt Adisak Satuapa, deputy inspector of Yarang police station, said the accident happened on the Pattani-Yala road in Moo 4 village in Tambon Moh Mawee in Yarang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation