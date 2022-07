Rescue workers found the body of a Thai-Belgian tourist today (Sunday), who had fallen from a raft on the Taeng rapids in Mae Taeng district of the northern province of Chiang Mai on Friday.

According to Pruek Nitikorn, the assistant headman of Muang Kid village, the body was found about 10km from where he fell from the raft during a expedition with two Belgian friends.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

