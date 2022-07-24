July 24, 2022

Dutch tourist rushed to hospital after breaking her leg in Koh Phangan

1 hour ago TN
Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan

Sri Thanu beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Craigb100.




A Dutch tourist was rushed to a local hospital after reportedly breaking her leg while walking up to a mountain in Haad Khom of Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, for sightseeing on Saturday evening, July 23rd.

Officials from the Koh Phangan Rescue Volunteer arrived at the scene after being alerted to the accident around 4:30 PM. Upon arrival, J. H. K., 46, was found with a broken left ankle. Her friend, who was also a Dutch national, was standing nearby, waiting for assistance.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Nop Meechukhun
TPNNational

