Nightclub in Walking Street raided for multiple alleged violations, say Pattaya police









Pattaya City Police together with Law Enforcement Officers from the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) conducted a raid at the entertainment venue ‘Flexx Club’ on Walking Street very early this morning, July 24th, following alleged reports made to the ONCB of cocaine and ecstasy sales between customers in the venue. Drugs, however, were not found during the raid but Pattaya police said there were multiple other violations.

Upon the raid, led by Pattaya police chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, which began at 5:00 AM. on Sunday July 24th, more than 200 tourists and customers were seen dancing and drinking on the second floor of the venue. All of them were taken for urine tests which revealed that 4 of the customers, including 2 Thai women and 2 transgender individuals, were found positive for illegal drugs. It was not immediately clear what drug they tested positive for.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

See author's posts






