July 14, 2022

Motorists in Thailand who ignore traffic tickets now face tougher legal action

Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok

Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. photo: pxfuel.




Effective yesterday (June 13th), motorists or motorcyclists in Bangkok who break traffic laws and then ignore traffic tickets will face tougher legal action, including the suspension of annual vehicle registration extension, police summonses and arrest.

Under the Royal Thai Police’s new rule on the delivery by mail of traffic tickets to traffic offenders, police will start sending the tickets by registered mail to the official residence of the alleged offender within 30 days of the offence.

