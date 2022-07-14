July 14, 2022

Most Thais observe religious events: Survey

2 hours ago TN
Festival in Udon Thani, Thailand

Parade in Udon Thani, Northeastern Thailand. Photo: Max Pixel.




BANGKOK (NNT) – A recent government survey shows most Buddhist people in Thailand intend to participate in religious activities throughout this month’s holidays, with some hoping events can be held online.

The Ministry of Culture has revealed the results from its survey on the general public’s perception of the Asalha Puja and the Beginning of Buddhist Lent holidays, observed by the Buddhist community. The survey, conducted in conjunction with Suan Dusit Poll, shows that 59.93% of the respondents intended to participate in ceremonies and activities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Airport taxi fares

Thailand in the top 10 among the best countries for expats

2 hours ago TN
Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok

Motorists in Thailand who ignore traffic tickets now face tougher legal action

2 hours ago TN
Thai Airways Boeing 747-4D7 landing at Hong Kong airport

Thai Airways seeks court approval for its revised rehabilitation plan

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket Airport taxi fares

Thailand in the top 10 among the best countries for expats

2 hours ago TN
Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok

Motorists in Thailand who ignore traffic tickets now face tougher legal action

2 hours ago TN
Festival in Udon Thani, Thailand

Most Thais observe religious events: Survey

2 hours ago TN
Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen traffic signs

Cyclist, 71, killed by truck in Korat

2 hours ago TN
Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park

Two elephants rescued after falling into a ditch in Nakhon Nayok

12 hours ago TN