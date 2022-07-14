Most Thais observe religious events: Survey









BANGKOK (NNT) – A recent government survey shows most Buddhist people in Thailand intend to participate in religious activities throughout this month’s holidays, with some hoping events can be held online.

The Ministry of Culture has revealed the results from its survey on the general public’s perception of the Asalha Puja and the Beginning of Buddhist Lent holidays, observed by the Buddhist community. The survey, conducted in conjunction with Suan Dusit Poll, shows that 59.93% of the respondents intended to participate in ceremonies and activities.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

