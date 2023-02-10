Teens Throwing Ping Pong Bombs at Bali Hai Pier Alarms Tourists in Pattaya

Ferries and boats on Bali Hai Pier, located at the end of Walking Street, near the southernmost point of Pattaya Bay. Photo: calflier001.









A gang of youngsters caused chaos by throwing ping pong bombs at Bali Hai Pier around 11 PM yesterday, February 8th. Pattaya residents and tourists were alarmed and called for action from relevant authorities.

The incident happened last night at a field near Bali Hai Pier in south Pattaya in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district. Pattaya residents told The Pattaya News that they saw a group of about 10 teenagers arriving at the field on motorbikes and began throwing ping pong bombs, creating detonations that could be heard around the area.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

