Eight national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to be closed due to forest fires

February 16, 2023 TN
Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand

Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand. Photo: Takeaway. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Thailand’s Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation has asked the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to close eight national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in 17 northern provinces, in a bid to control the increasing number of forest fires.

Pollution Control Department Director-General Pinsak Suraswadi said that the closures will allow officials to work with greater flexibility and efficiency to control the hotspots, which are mostly being detected in forest reserves.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

