Ex-partner of internet idol nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport over scam









A 33-year-old woman has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly colluding with her former internet idol girlfriend to dupe people into investing in a bogus gold scheme causing about 200 million baht in damage.

Jiratthanan Pratchamahatthaphat, of Songkhla, was apprehended on Wednesday, after returning from a trip to South Korea, said Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

