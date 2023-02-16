Ex-partner of internet idol nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport over scam

February 16, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Photo: Mattes.




A 33-year-old woman has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly colluding with her former internet idol girlfriend to dupe people into investing in a bogus gold scheme causing about 200 million baht in damage.

Jiratthanan Pratchamahatthaphat, of Songkhla, was apprehended on Wednesday, after returning from a trip to South Korea, said Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

