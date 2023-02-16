Ex-partner of internet idol nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport over scam
A 33-year-old woman has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly colluding with her former internet idol girlfriend to dupe people into investing in a bogus gold scheme causing about 200 million baht in damage.
Jiratthanan Pratchamahatthaphat, of Songkhla, was apprehended on Wednesday, after returning from a trip to South Korea, said Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police.
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
