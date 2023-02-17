Two Pattaya Workers Fall From Power Pole, Suffer Electrical Shock









Two Pattaya workers fell from a power pole and sustained several injuries after suffering an electric shock.

Sawang Boriboon rescue workers told The Pattaya News that the two victims, Mr. Ruengrit Yendee, 27, and Mr. Sarawut Suksiri, 18, suffered burn marks on their backs and minor injuries after falling from a power pole.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

