Twenty-two Crocodiles Seized From House in Thalang, Phuket
Twenty-two fresh water baby crocodiles were seized from a house in Thalang.
This afternoon (February 16th) officials from the Phuket Fisheries and the Thalang District Office inspected a house at a housing estate in Sri Soonthorn. They had received an anonymous complaint that baby crocodiles were being sold via online applications and delivered across the country.
