Russian Tourist Physically Assaulted for Allegedly Refusing to Pay 60-Baht Bar Bill in Pattaya









An alleged Russian dine-and-dasher was attacked by a Pattaya bar owner for reportedly refusing to pay his 60-baht bill. The bar owner claimed the tourist initiated the altercation by slapping her in the face first.

The Russian tourist was surrounded by bar goers and bar operators of the Bonsai Bar when Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived at 2:30 AM today, January 13th. The tourist, only identified as Mr. Michel, in his early 50’s was dazed and confused and had sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. He was covered in blood after he allegedly tried to flee Bonsai Bar when he was asked to pay his 60-baht bar bill, the bar owner only identified as Ms. Jane told The Pattaya News.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

