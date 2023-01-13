Foreign Doctor on Vacation Rescues Russian Lady from Drowning at Patong Beach

8 hours ago TN
Patong Beach in Phuket

Sun loungers on Patong Beach in Phuket. Image: jbremer57.




Patong lifeguards told the Phuket Express that yesterday (January 11th), at 4:50 P.M. a female Russian tourist was struggling in the seawater. Foreign tourists who saw the incident helped to pull her up to the beach.

The female Russian tourist was unconscious and had no pulse. A male foreign tourist and Patong lifeguards provided help and CPR to the Russian woman before her pulse was detected again. She was rushed to the Patong Hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

