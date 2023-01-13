Foreign Doctor on Vacation Rescues Russian Lady from Drowning at Patong Beach









Patong lifeguards told the Phuket Express that yesterday (January 11th), at 4:50 P.M. a female Russian tourist was struggling in the seawater. Foreign tourists who saw the incident helped to pull her up to the beach.

The female Russian tourist was unconscious and had no pulse. A male foreign tourist and Patong lifeguards provided help and CPR to the Russian woman before her pulse was detected again. She was rushed to the Patong Hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





