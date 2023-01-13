Foreigners Who Allegedly Attacked Thai Tourists in Koh Samui Reportedly Relocated to Phuket

8 hours ago TN
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Foreigners who allegedly attacked a group of Thai tourists on Samui Island reportedly relocated to Phuket. Thailand’s most famous cop, ‘Big Joke’, has personally ordered for the suspects to be found.

The Bo Phut Police told the Phuket Express that they have identified a group of foreigners who allegedly attacked Thai tourists on New Year’s Eve. A summons for assault has been issued for them and the foreigners, who are believed to be ex-pats, have been encouraged to turn themselves in. Thai Police have also contacted the Immigration Bureau in regards to the visa status of the suspects.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

