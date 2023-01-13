Australian Woman Runs Over and Kills Street Painter in Pattaya









A foreign driver was terrified and shocked after being notified that she had fatally run over the victim, Mr. Prasit Kabphet, who was painting the road at the entrance of Wongamat Residence Condominium in Soi 16 in the Naklua subdistrict, Banglamung district, Chonburi.

CCTV footage discovered that the 62-year-old Australian, Mrs. M. A. E., seemed to be totally unaware of Mr. Prasit when she turned her vehicle around the corner to enter her condo’s front gate where the 45-year-old victim was working painting. The driver then ran over the victim and kept driving to her parking lot where someone rushed to tell her that she had run over a man.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





