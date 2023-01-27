Phuket Suspect Arrested in Bangkok After 11 Years for Alleged Arson and Attempted Murder

January 27, 2023 TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Asok Junction in Bangkok. Photo: Max Pixel.




A suspect wanted in Phuket has been arrested in Bangkok for arson and allegedly trying to kill a security guard at a snake farm in Phuket 11 years ago.

The suspect was also allegedly involved with what Thai media has labeled as an infamous Chinese mafia boss, ‘Tuhao’.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) told the Phuket Express on Wednesday (January 25th) that they have arrested Mr. Surachai, 42, in the Dusit district.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

