Miscommunication forces Jetstar aircraft flying from Australia to Bali to U-turn
Jetstar Airways plane packed with hundreds of passengers is forced to make a sudden U-turn 4.5hours into its flight to Bali.
An Australian airline Jetstar Airways flight bound for the Indonesian island of Bali had to turn around Wednesday in mid-flight and return to Melbourne, Australia, due to the confusion created by not having previously informed Indonesian air traffic controllers of the change of aircraft model.
In a statement, the airline explained that they changed their usual aircraft, an Airbus A321, for a Boeing 787 because it had more capacity to carry tourists to Bali on vacation, but “due to an internal communication failure” they did not inform Indonesia.
“As soon as we became aware, the flight returned to Melbourne, and we have accommodated the passengers on another flight later,” the airline said.
