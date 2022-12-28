No bans on New Year celebrations in Thailand









The Ministry of Interior has no policy to prohibit units under its supervision or the private sector from holding celebrations or other entertainment between December 30th and January 2nd, according to Interior Permanent Secretary Suttipong Juljarern.

He stressed, however, that organisers of celebrations or other festive activities must ensure the safety of revellers, such as by taking steps to prevent fires or brawling, which may lead to property damage or injury.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

